Where Anzac Day services are taking place across the Whanganui region

The dawn parade in Whanganui begins at 5.10am on Sunday morning. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Anzac Day services are returning to the Whanganui, Rangitikei, and Ruapehu districts this weekend, after last year's commemorations were cancelled due to Covid-19.

Whanganui's dawn parade, which has been held since 1935, will begin at 5.10am tomorrow outside the Davis Library, before the Anzac service begins at 5.30am at the War Memorial Centre forecourt.

The RSA's annual Poppy Appeal also returned in Whanganui last week, with volunteers stationed around town raising money to support current and former servicemen and women of all ages and all service backgrounds.

Whanganui RSA welfare officer Mac McCallion said there were 11 stands set up on Poppy Day last Friday.

"The cadets also did two on the Saturday, and the response from the community has been absolutely great," McCallion said.

"The take for the street appeal on the Friday was $5668."

McCallion said the RSA would be collecting poppy boxes, which were delivered to Whanganui retailers and businesses a fortnight ago, next week.

"There are 60-plus boxes out there in the community.

"People have also been given the opportunity to text their money to the RSA, so it will be a little while before we get our final total.

"From my point of view, I'm very happy. The cadets have done an exceptional job and they've also given us a hand down at the club, along with their unit commanders.

Where to attend Anzac services

• Sanson - 9.15am at Sanson School, State Highway 1.

• Turakina - 10am at Turakina School, State Highway 3.

• Hunterville dawn service - Bruce St, attendees to meet at 5.45am for a service at 6am.

• Mangaweka dawn service - 6am at the Assembly of God Church, 15 Broadway.

• Marton dawn parade and civic service - Parade begins at 5.40am outside BJW Motors at 381 Wellington Rd. The service is at 6am. A civic service will be held at 2pm at Marton Park Cenotaph.

• Bulls Returned and Services dawn parade: RSA club at 55 High St to open at 5am before attendees gather at the cenotaph at 5.50am for a 6am service.

• Bess WW1 Horse Memorial Service - 9am at the Bess Memorial, Forest Rd (off Parewanui Rd).

• Taihape dawn parade and civic service - 5.45am at Taihape Town Hall, 90 Hautapu St.

• Raetihi - 7am at The Centre. The service will include the laying of wreaths at the two cemeteries.

• Ohakune - 10am at Memorial Gates, Volcanic Loop Highway.

• Maxwell - 9.30am at Maxwell War Memorial, State Highway 3.

• Brunswick - 10am at Brunswick Hall.

• Pātea - 6.20am at the Old Folks Hall,

• Waverley - 9am at Baptist Church on Weraroa Rd.

• Waitōtara - Wreath-laying ceremony at 11am. Waitōtara Memorial Gates, Waitōtara Domain.

All services will take place regardless of weather conditions.