Whanganui weather: What to expect for the Anzac Day long weekend

There's only a small chance of showers for this Sunday's Anzac Day commemorations. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui is set to have relatively fine weather for the long weekend with only a small chance of rain falling during Anzac Day dawn services.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said the weekend's weather forecast looked to resemble something of a sandwich, with a relatively fine Sunday stuck between two days of below-average conditions.

"We've got some showers for Saturday morning, but they should clear by the afternoon. Sunday is going to be fine, with a small possibility of a shower in the morning. Monday is set to see some rain developing," Bakker said.

"[Whanganui's] nice day over the weekend is going to be Sunday, but it's sandwiched between two not-so-nice days."

Looking towards early Anzac Day morning, Bakker said Whanganui would be unlucky to be hit with rain, but there was a small possibility.

"There's a low possibility there'll be a shower at any point up until about noon. You'd be unlucky to get a shower for the Dawn Service."

On temperatures for the weekend, Whanganui is looking at highs between 18C and 21C before temperatures start dropping heading into next week.

"It will start getting cooler from Monday. On Tuesday we're looking at a drop to 16 degrees as we get an influx of cold air."

For Friday, Whanganui is looking at cloud with northerly breezes and a high of 21C.