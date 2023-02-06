At St John HQ in Tawa St are St John chaplain Fr John Roberts (left), Bev Way, St John area committee member Pip Grant, Celine Teal, Angela Teal, and Peter Rennett.

Every two years at Wellington Anniversary weekend, otherwise known as Vintage Weekend in Whanganui, Wheels in Wanganui holds a huge car, truck and motorcycle event, the proceeds from which always go to assist the work of St John in Whanganui. The event is so big, it has to be held at the racecourse.

This year, organiser Angela Teal handed over $5600. “That’s more than last time,” she says. “It was a great day.”

Pip Grant, St John area committee member based in Whanganui, expressed her gratitude on behalf of the charity.

Peter Rennett and Bev Way were the ambulance crew on duty at Wheels in Wanganui this year. Bev has been volunteering for St John for more than 40 years.

“Angela and her team worked tirelessly and they got such great support from the community,” says Peter. “Bev and I were there all day and it was just awesome.”

More than 100 vehicles were on show this year: huge trucks, hot rods, visiting car clubs, show cars, classic vehicles, engine work on display, even a couple of mini tanks, plus heavy machinery, New Zealand’s first mobile home (a 1928 REO Speedwagon), classic and modern bikes, stock cars, a fire engine, and more.

The St John team was called upon to apply a band-aid to Sunday’s only casualty.

Angela gets a lot of help from family and friends to make Wheels in Wanganui happen.

“We love doing it for you guys,” says Angela. “You need the help and I love organising [the event].”

Even in the year between Wheels in Wanganui events, Angela and her family use the time to attend other local activities and hand out flyers, spread the word and ensure a big turnout for the following year.

“We go to a lot of events ourselves, to support them so they support us,” says Angela. For example, they support the karaoke at Club Metro and the ladies from there entertained at Wheels in Wanganui.

Angela and her team held their first event in 2017.

“We’ve been getting bigger and better, with more sponsors and more people interested.”

This year, to raise more awareness, Angela and Andre Teal ran a mini truck and trailer at Mainstreet Caboodle on the day before the event, giving kids rides up and down Victoria Ave.

“Thanks so much to all our sponsors this year,” says Angela.



