What's on in Whanganui this week?

Your guide to what's happening in the Whanganui region this week.
THURSDAY
WHAT: Art Fix – Celebrating women from the collection
WHEN: 2pm
WHERE: Sarjeant Gallery, 38 Taupo Quay
DETAILS: Curators Greg Donson and Jennifer Taylor Moore will lead an investigative chat about the collection exhibition 125: Celebrating Women from the Collection. Participants are encouraged to contribute and discuss, all welcome.
WHAT: Wanganui Competitions Society Festival
WHEN: Tap — 8.30am, 1.15pm, 6.30pm.
WHERE: Whanganui Girls' College hall, Jones St.
DETAILS: Cost per session — adults $2.50, children $1; inquiries to David at wanganuicompetitions@outlook.co.nz
WHAT: Dog safety lessons; how to best interact with dogs
WHEN: 11am to 2pm
WHERE: Animates Whanganui
WHAT: Book launch
WHEN: 4pm to 8pm
WHERE: Grand Hotel
DETAILS: Shirley-Joy Barrow launches her book Mission In The City
WHAT: Whanganui City Guided Walking Tours
WHEN: By appointment
WHERE: Depart i-Site
DETAILS: Learn about the sites and history of the city, $10 per person. Bookings 06 349 3258.
WHAT: Spring Flowers - school holiday art
WHEN: 10.45am to 12.15pm
WHERE: Sarjeant Gallery, 38 Taupo Quay
DETAILS: Celebrate spring by making paper flowers. For children aged 5 to 18. $10 per child.
WHAT: River City Artists
WHEN: 9.30am to 4pm
WHERE: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St
DETAILS: Welcomes artists of all levels. Tea and coffee provided, free parking, bring lunch.
WHAT: Wairua Riverboat Cruise
WHEN: Departs 11am
WHERE: Opposite Moutoa Gardens
DETAILS: Tickets available at Whanganui i-Site or at point of departure.
WHAT: Pottery class
WHEN: 6.30pm to 9pm
WHERE: Marton Arts & Crafts, corner of Signal and Grey Sts
DETAILS: Tutored by Lindsay and Sonia Hopping. Call 06 327 4215 to register or see Facebook page for more.
WHAT: Thoughtful Thursday screening
WHEN: 6.30pm
WHERE: Confluence, 15 Watt St
DETAILS: NZ Steam History Shorts. $10 at the door or book a five-film pass for $35. Book at confluence.kiwi
WHAT: Open Mic Night
WHEN: 7.30pm to 9.30pm
WHERE: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
DETAILS: Show off your talent.
FRIDAY
WHAT: Minister of Justice Andrew Little talks about his work towards a safer and more effective justice system in New Zealand.
WHEN: 5.15pm to 6.15pm
WHERE: Stellar Function Room, corner of Victoria Avenue and Taupo Quay.
DETAILS: Question and answer session; koha to cover costs appreciated.
WHAT: Ceroc Dance Wanganui
WHEN: From 6pm (Fridays & Wednesdays)
WHERE: 82-92 Peat St
DETAILS: Ceroc is a modern jive, social partner dance. Adult: $10, students $8. Concession cards available. ceroc.co.nz
WHAT: Stargazing
WHEN: At sundown (clear sky permitting)
WHERE: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St
DETAILS: Entry is by donation (suggested charge of $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.
WHAT: The Heathen Collective - The March of the Dirty Wizards
WHEN: From 9.30pm
WHERE: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
DETAILS: Featuring Mr. Sudden Death, Kavort, Electric Goat and The Heathen Collective. $10 door charge.
SATURDAY
WHAT: 24-Hour Art Jam
WHEN: From 10am
WHERE: Space Studio & Gallery, 64 Taupo Quay
DETAILS: 24 hours of non-stop art events including music, exhibitions, interactive art, children's art in support of Women's Network Whanganui. See full programme at Art Jam spacestudiogallery.co.nz
WHAT: Whanganui River Markets
WHEN: 8.30am to 1pm
WHERE: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
DETAILS: Goods, produce, food.
WHAT: Poultry Club meeting with speaker from Levin who breeds poultry and runs a feed mill.
WHEN: 12noon-2pm.
WHERE: Mathieson Street hall.
DETAILS: $2 charge for expenses, cuppa and sale birds — beginners welcome.
SUNDAY
WHAT: Castlecliff Sunday Market
WHEN: 11am to 3pm
WHERE: 5 Bryce St
DETAILS: Goods, produce, food.
WHAT: Dan Steele, owner of Blue Duck Station is guest speaker at Sustainable Whanganui Trust AGM.
WHEN: 2pm.
WHERE: Harakeke/Education Room, Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre, 83 Maria Place.
DETAILS: Contact Graham 344 1012; pearsons@bythebeach.co.nz
WHAT: The Kirkin o' the Tartan
WHEN: 2pm
WHERE: St Andrew's Church, Turakina
DETAILS: Celebration of Scottish culture — all welcome
IRISH MUSIC
WHAT: Irish Band Muirsheen Durkin
WHEN: 12 noon to 1.30pm.
WHERE: Grand Hotel Irish bar
WHAT: Mable the Tram
WHEN: 1pm to 3pm
WHERE: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay
DETAILS: Take a ride on the No12 vintage electric tram, $2.
WHAT: Charity Art Auction
WHEN: 5.30pm
WHERE: Space Studio & Gallery, 64 Taupo Quay
DETAILS: Auction of art produced during 24-hr Jam. Proceeds to support Whanganui Women's Network.
MONDAY
WHAT: Painting for beginners
WHEN: 1pm to 3pm
WHERE: Marton Arts & Crafts, corner of Signal and Grey Sts
DETAILS: Tutored by Richard Cotgrove. $55 per term. Call 06 327 4215 to register or see Facebook page for more.
WHAT: Free Tennis for Everyone
WHEN: Daylight hours during October
WHERE: Wanganui Tennis Club, 3 Bassett St
DETAILS: All welcome to come and play.
WHAT: Grassroots Singers
WHEN: 6.30pm
WHERE: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach
DETAILS: New singers welcome — phone Mary Ann 06 3439981.
WHAT: Whanganui Film Society
WHEN: 7pm
WHERE: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum
DETAILS: China's Van Goghs (public screening) . Portrait of a peasant turned-oil painter, who falls under the spell of Van Gogh while producing replicas of his paintings, see more at nzfilmsociety.org.nz
TUESDAY
WHAT: Wairua Riverboat Cruise
WHEN: 11am
WHERE: Opposite Moutoa Gardens
DETAILS: Tickets available at Whanganui i-Site or at point of departure.
WHAT: Learn to Sew
WHEN: 7pm to 9pm
WHERE: Marton Arts & Crafts, corner of Signal and Grey Sts
DETAILS: Tutored by Cheryl Philips. $55 per term. Call 06 327 4215 to register or see Facebook page for more.
WHAT: Art journaling classes
WHEN: 5.30pm to 7.30pm
WHERE: Leftbank Art Supplies, 19 Taupo Quay.
DETAILS: Get creative by learning techniques for art journals. Email: handmethatpencil@gmail.com
WEDNESDAY
WHAT: Patchwork class
WHEN: 7pm to 9pm
WHERE: Marton Arts & Crafts, corner of Signal and Grey Sts
DETAILS: Tutored by Andrea Death. $55 per term. Call 06 327 4215 to register or see Facebook page for more.
WHAT: Greyhound Racing
WHEN: From 12pm
WHERE: Hatrick Raceway
DETAILS: Free entry, bar, TAB and restaurant.
WHAT: Sharpen Up Your Shuffle
WHEN: 6pm
WHERE: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
DETAILS: Serving $10 tacos, pasta, playing tunes.