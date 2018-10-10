What's on in Whanganui this week?

A stellar weekend is on the cards for Whanganui with stargazing at the Ward Observatory on Friday night or craft some Star Wars creations at the 24-hour Art Jam on Saturday. Photo/File

A stellar weekend is on the cards for Whanganui with stargazing at the Ward Observatory on Friday night or craft some Star Wars creations at the 24-hour Art Jam on Saturday. Photo/File

Your guide to what's happening in the Whanganui region this week. If you have an item for this free column, email news@ whanganuichronicle.co.nz with the details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, October 18, to Wednesday, October 24, is noon on Tuesday, October 16.

THURSDAY

WHAT: Art Fix – Celebrating women from the collection

WHEN: 2pm

WHERE: Sarjeant Gallery, 38 Taupo Quay

DETAILS: Curators Greg Donson and Jennifer Taylor Moore will lead an investigative chat about the collection exhibition 125: Celebrating Women from the Collection. Participants are encouraged to contribute and discuss, all welcome.

WHAT: Wanganui Competitions Society Festival

WHEN: Tap — 8.30am, 1.15pm, 6.30pm.

WHERE: Whanganui Girls' College hall, Jones St.

DETAILS: Cost per session — adults $2.50, children $1; inquiries to David at wanganuicompetitions@outlook.co.nz

WHAT: Dog safety lessons; how to best interact with dogs

WHEN: 11am to 2pm

WHERE: Animates Whanganui

WHAT: Book launch

WHEN: 4pm to 8pm

WHERE: Grand Hotel

DETAILS: Shirley-Joy Barrow launches her book Mission In The City

WHAT: Whanganui City Guided Walking Tours

WHEN: By appointment

WHERE: Depart i-Site

DETAILS: Learn about the sites and history of the city, $10 per person. Bookings 06 349 3258.

WHAT: Spring Flowers - school holiday art

WHEN: 10.45am to 12.15pm

WHERE: Sarjeant Gallery, 38 Taupo Quay

DETAILS: Celebrate spring by making paper flowers. For children aged 5 to 18. $10 per child.

WHAT: River City Artists

WHEN: 9.30am to 4pm

WHERE: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St

DETAILS: Welcomes artists of all levels. Tea and coffee provided, free parking, bring lunch.

WHAT: Wairua Riverboat Cruise

WHEN: Departs 11am

WHERE: Opposite Moutoa Gardens

DETAILS: Tickets available at Whanganui i-Site or at point of departure.

WHAT: Pottery class

WHEN: 6.30pm to 9pm

WHERE: Marton Arts & Crafts, corner of Signal and Grey Sts

DETAILS: Tutored by Lindsay and Sonia Hopping. Call 06 327 4215 to register or see Facebook page for more.

WHAT: Thoughtful Thursday screening

WHEN: 6.30pm

WHERE: Confluence, 15 Watt St

DETAILS: NZ Steam History Shorts. $10 at the door or book a five-film pass for $35. Book at confluence.kiwi

WHAT: Open Mic Night

WHEN: 7.30pm to 9.30pm

WHERE: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

DETAILS: Show off your talent.

FRIDAY

WHAT: Minister of Justice Andrew Little talks about his work towards a safer and more effective justice system in New Zealand.

WHEN: 5.15pm to 6.15pm

WHERE: Stellar Function Room, corner of Victoria Avenue and Taupo Quay.

DETAILS: Question and answer session; koha to cover costs appreciated.

WHAT: Ceroc Dance Wanganui

WHEN: From 6pm (Fridays & Wednesdays)

WHERE: 82-92 Peat St

DETAILS: Ceroc is a modern jive, social partner dance. Adult: $10, students $8. Concession cards available. ceroc.co.nz

WHAT: Stargazing

WHEN: At sundown (clear sky permitting)

WHERE: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St

DETAILS: Entry is by donation (suggested charge of $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.

WHAT: The Heathen Collective - The March of the Dirty Wizards

WHEN: From 9.30pm

WHERE: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

DETAILS: Featuring Mr. Sudden Death, Kavort, Electric Goat and The Heathen Collective. $10 door charge.

SATURDAY

WHAT: 24-Hour Art Jam

WHEN: From 10am

WHERE: Space Studio & Gallery, 64 Taupo Quay

DETAILS: 24 hours of non-stop art events including music, exhibitions, interactive art, children's art in support of Women's Network Whanganui. See full programme at Art Jam spacestudiogallery.co.nz

WHAT: Whanganui River Markets

WHEN: 8.30am to 1pm

WHERE: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

DETAILS: Goods, produce, food.

WHAT: Poultry Club meeting with speaker from Levin who breeds poultry and runs a feed mill.

WHEN: 12noon-2pm.

WHERE: Mathieson Street hall.

DETAILS: $2 charge for expenses, cuppa and sale birds — beginners welcome.

SUNDAY

WHAT: Castlecliff Sunday Market

WHEN: 11am to 3pm

WHERE: 5 Bryce St

DETAILS: Goods, produce, food.

WHAT: Dan Steele, owner of Blue Duck Station is guest speaker at Sustainable Whanganui Trust AGM.

WHEN: 2pm.

WHERE: Harakeke/Education Room, Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre, 83 Maria Place.

DETAILS: Contact Graham 344 1012; pearsons@bythebeach.co.nz

WHAT: The Kirkin o' the Tartan

WHEN: 2pm

WHERE: St Andrew's Church, Turakina

DETAILS: Celebration of Scottish culture — all welcome

IRISH MUSIC

WHAT: Irish Band Muirsheen Durkin

WHEN: 12 noon to 1.30pm.

WHERE: Grand Hotel Irish bar

WHAT: Mable the Tram

WHEN: 1pm to 3pm

WHERE: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay

DETAILS: Take a ride on the No12 vintage electric tram, $2.

WHAT: Charity Art Auction

WHEN: 5.30pm

WHERE: Space Studio & Gallery, 64 Taupo Quay

DETAILS: Auction of art produced during 24-hr Jam. Proceeds to support Whanganui Women's Network.

MONDAY

WHAT: Painting for beginners

WHEN: 1pm to 3pm

WHERE: Marton Arts & Crafts, corner of Signal and Grey Sts

DETAILS: Tutored by Richard Cotgrove. $55 per term. Call 06 327 4215 to register or see Facebook page for more.

WHAT: Free Tennis for Everyone

WHEN: Daylight hours during October

WHERE: Wanganui Tennis Club, 3 Bassett St

DETAILS: All welcome to come and play.

WHAT: Grassroots Singers

WHEN: 6.30pm

WHERE: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach

DETAILS: New singers welcome — phone Mary Ann 06 3439981.

WHAT: Whanganui Film Society

WHEN: 7pm

WHERE: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum

DETAILS: China's Van Goghs (public screening) . Portrait of a peasant turned-oil painter, who falls under the spell of Van Gogh while producing replicas of his paintings, see more at nzfilmsociety.org.nz

TUESDAY

WHAT: Wairua Riverboat Cruise

WHEN: 11am

WHERE: Opposite Moutoa Gardens

DETAILS: Tickets available at Whanganui i-Site or at point of departure.

WHAT: Learn to Sew

WHEN: 7pm to 9pm

WHERE: Marton Arts & Crafts, corner of Signal and Grey Sts

DETAILS: Tutored by Cheryl Philips. $55 per term. Call 06 327 4215 to register or see Facebook page for more.

WHAT: Art journaling classes

WHEN: 5.30pm to 7.30pm

WHERE: Leftbank Art Supplies, 19 Taupo Quay.

DETAILS: Get creative by learning techniques for art journals. Email: handmethatpencil@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY

WHAT: Patchwork class

WHEN: 7pm to 9pm

WHERE: Marton Arts & Crafts, corner of Signal and Grey Sts

DETAILS: Tutored by Andrea Death. $55 per term. Call 06 327 4215 to register or see Facebook page for more.

WHAT: Greyhound Racing

WHEN: From 12pm

WHERE: Hatrick Raceway

DETAILS: Free entry, bar, TAB and restaurant.

WHAT: Sharpen Up Your Shuffle

WHEN: 6pm

WHERE: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

DETAILS: Serving $10 tacos, pasta, playing tunes.