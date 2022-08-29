What's the attraction of stamp collecting?



This can be a hard question to answer because stamp collecting can mean different things to different people.

Some collectors like to collect stamps of their own country, or of some other country that interests them. Others collect stamps depicting images of a particular topic, such as butterflies, birds, ships, horses, sports, cartoons, art, famous people, etc. The list goes on. This type of collecting is called "Thematics".

Other collectors focus on postal history, such as first day covers, postmarks, and slogans.

It is easy to forget now that only 30 years ago the postal system was the equivalent to the internet today, with no emails and no cellphones. New Zealand had many hundreds of post offices and the history of postal markings is of great interest to some collectors.

Many collectors are "World" collectors, ie, they collect stamps from any and every country. This type of collecting can provide a great deal of knowledge about the world, from culture to history. I know that since starting stamp collecting my general knowledge has increased greatly, allowing me to converse on many subjects.

Collecting stamps for financial reward is less certain. Stamps do have value, but there are many factors which have an influence on this. Condition is important, any irregularities such as heavy postmark, creasing and the like greatly diminish the value.

Stamp catalogues give a value, but this is the full "retail price" a dealer may charge for a stamp in perfect condition. If it is a common stamp in everyday use, it will never be valuable.

Rarity is more important in determining value. Even old stamps can be quite common, remember that by the end of the 19th century stamps were being printed in the hundreds of millions to cater to the booming postal system. The best way to find out for certain what value may be in your collection is to get it appraised by a stamp dealer.

Hopes of a nice profit aside, the real reason most people collect stamps is the enjoyment and pleasure of the hobby. Stamps are little works of art packed with interesting, colourful images and amazing historical and cultural information.

The sheer joy of setting them out on pages and perhaps telling a story is why many people collect stamps. The "writing up" aspect is only limited by your imagination. If they happen to be rare, or have a notable flaw, that is just a happy bonus.

So perhaps I have motivated you to think again about starting, or resurrecting, a stamp collection. I hope so.

For collectors old and new there will be the annual Whanganui Stamp and Coin Fair on Saturday, September 10 at the St John's Ambulance Society Hall at 25 Tawa St, Whanganui, from 9am to 3pm. Admission is free.

Stamps, coins, banknotes, medals, postcards and collectables will be on display and dealers will also be in attendance.

The Details

What: Whanganui Stamp and Coin Fair

When: Saturday, September 10, 9am-3pm

Where: John's Ambulance Society Hall, 25 Tawa St

Tickets: Free admission