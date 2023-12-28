Whanganui Chronicle reporter Liz Wylie tried her hand at bricklaying. Photo / Bevan Conley

Over the summer Chronicle reporters have been trying their hand at something new, under the supervision of experts. Liz Wylie tries her hand at bricklaying.

I have always enjoyed watching bricklayers at work - the spreading and smoothing of mortar and the careful placement of bricks to form a lasting structure is something I have always imagined would be immensely satisfying.

Shane Dudley said he felt the same. From an early age, he had the advantage of watching his father, a professional bricklayer, at work.

“I loved helping Dad at work. I gave up playing soccer on Saturdays because I preferred to help Dad instead.”

Shane is now a professional bricklayer himself and fits contracts around his full-time career as a Whanganui firefighter.

“Dad was a firefighter too and I joined the volunteer brigade in Hawera when I was 16 but I’ve always worked as a bricklayer as well,” he said.

Not only was Shane willing to give me a lesson, he even laid on a “brickies’ smoko”.

Traditionally that’s a meat pie but I’m a vegetarian so Shane bought a vege pie for me.

“There’s nothing like a pie to give you good sustenance for bricklaying,” said Shane.

When smoko was over we got down to mixing the mortar.

The next generation of Dudleys are already well versed in the art of bricklaying and Shane’s 9-year-old twin daughters help their dad on occasion.

A young helper carried the water and tipped it into the wheelbarrow for me to start the mixing process.

Shane said the dry mix we were using contained the correct ratio of cement, sand, and plasticiser, which improves the workability of the mortar and makes it more durable when set.

He also added a couple of handfuls of black powder for colouration.

Once the mix was the right consistency, Shane showed me how to scoop the right amount on to a trowel and spread it on to the concrete foundation before laying the first brick.

Placing that first brick was every bit as satisfying as I thought it would be - easing it into place and smoothing off the mortar with the trowel edge.

Instructor Shane Dudley adds water to the mortar mix for reporter Liz Wylie. Photo / Bevan Conley

Things became a bit more challenging when it came to laying the second brick and I needed to add mortar to the end where it would join the first one.

Shane declared that my effort was “sexy” when I managed to add just the right amount but I didn’t do so well with subsequent efforts and the mortar fell off a few times as I didn’t apply the right amount of pressure. Pressure, I would discover, is all-important in the art of bricklaying.

I was shown how to tap bricks gently into place with the side of the trowel rather than putting downward pressure on them. The trusty trowel should be kept in a bricklayer’s hand at all times, as Shane reminded me when I went to put it down.

Once I had a row in place Shane showed me how to add my first corner and with his demonstration and clear instructions, I managed to create a sexy-looking corner.

Shane then instructed me in the use of a spirit level to gauge whether any adjustments were needed and after a few light taps with the trowel edge he declared that it passed muster.

The next tool of trade was the brick line used to help eliminate any sagging lines in the middle of a wall. To the uninitiated, it’s a length of string with a small wooden block at each end but to the brickie, it’s an essential part of the tool kit.

For a longer wall, there’s a tool called a tingle plate - a three-pronged metal plate that is placed in the middle to stop the line from sagging.

When the first layer of my wall was deemed fit for purpose, Shane showed me how to lay the first brick of the second layer and he gave me a gentle reminder to check the pattern to make sure I was placing it the right way round.

I then got to do the really fun part and use the jointer - the smoothing tool used to flatten the mortar between the bricks and finally the brush used to sweep away the excess crumbly bits.

Shane recalled his apprenticeship days when an instructor would kick over a wall that didn’t meet the standard and make the novice start again.

My wall was not to be a permanent structure but Shane said he would wait until after I’d left to kick it over and sweep away the mortar.

“I don’t want you to leave feeling sad,” he said.

The "sexy" corner on the wall built by a novice brickie. Photo / Bevan Conley

So what did I learn?

Bricklaying is every bit as enjoyable as I hoped it would be, although certainly not as easy as the professionals make it look.

A brick line is not a plumb line - plumb lines are used for vertical measurement.

Fitzies Cafe and Bakery’s vege pies are delicious - thanks Fitzies and thank you, Shane Dudley, for taking time out from your busy schedule to give this wannabe bricklayer a lesson.

Liz Wylie is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. She joined the editorial team in 2014 and regularly covers stories from Whanganui and the wider region. She also writes features and profile stories.