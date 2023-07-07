Logan Bunning putting the finishing touches on his Scooby Doo Mansion while Teresa Henderson and Lewis Conley watch on. Photo / Bevan Conley

The War Memorial Centre will be full to bursting with Lego enthusiasts this weekend, with Brickanui showcasing the work of 77 exhibitors.

“Our youngest exhibitor is 6 and it goes right up to Jake Roos, who is the 2022 Lego Masters winner,” event co-ordinator Erina Cresswell said.

“There’s a whole range of levels and there’s something there for everyone.

“Last time we only did half the hall but now it’s the entire thing. It’s a lot of bricks.”

Cresswell said her entries alone contained at least 50,000 bricks.

The event supports Riding for the Disabled Whanganui (RDA).

Cresswell is the liaison for the Whanganui branch of Well-Lug - Wellington Lego Users Group.

“We are going to start having meetings here in Whanganui, we just need to get our show out of the way first.

“People can come along, hang out, and meet others who are Lego-minded.”

Brickanui is on at the War Memorial Centre on July 8 and 9 from 9.30am to 4pm.

There will 30-minute sessions at 9am each day for people with sensory issues.

Entry for under-3s is free, children $3, adults $5 and a family pass (two adults and up to three children) is $15.

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.