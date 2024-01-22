Carl Bates (right) at the Vinatge Weekend Caboodle in Victoria Ave, Whanganui.

OPINION

Whanganui Vintage Weekend has come and gone, and by any measure, it was a huge success.

The town sparkled under the warm sunshine of Anniversary weekend, and with something for everyone and every taste, Vintage Weekend organisers were rewarded with huge crowds.

As we wandered from the Whanganui River Market, through the Drews Avenue Festival and into Victoria Ave for the Mainstreet Caboodle, we were part of a tidal wave of people as we celebrated Whanganui’s heritage. Many dressed for the occasion, and I had the pleasure of handing out prizes for vintage costumes on Saturday afternoon.

It would be easy to think that Vintage Weekend has been going on forever when in fact it’s a relatively recent innovation dating back to 2012. But such is the passion and commitment of members of the Whanganui Vintage Weekend Trust under the chairmanship of Bruce Jellyman that the event has grown exponentially.

One was spoiled for choice; as hundreds danced and partied Saturday night away in the bottom block of Victoria Avenue Candice and I attended Great Opera Moments at the iconic Royal Whanganui Opera House.

On Sunday the Wanganui Aero Club organised an Open Day featuring vintage and modern aircraft, Warbirds, helicopters and some of the NZ International Commercial Pilot Academy’s planes. Organised by Aero Club president Leroy Johnston and lead flight instructor Jonathan Mauchline, this was a hugely successful day with hundreds of people enjoying an outing to the Whanganui Airport.

The warm weather continued on Monday and I took part in the Athletics Wanganui’s Snell Mile Challenge running a mile at Cook’s Gardens.

Then it was off to Drews Ave to watch the JJ Roofing Running of the Balls and the Plumber Dan Soapbox Derby, which attracted another large crowd. It was great to present the soapbox derby prizes to the brave-wheeled warriors!

Whanganui is fortunate to have social entrepreneurs like Juan and Janelle from JJ Roofing and Dan Goldsworthy from Plumber Dan who put their time and resources into organising events to support local organisations.

Whanganui certainly put on a show this weekend, and those who came here from out of town cannot help but be impressed. Weekends like this give our town a sense of identity and pride as well as bringing in valuable domestic tourism dollars.

Congratulations must go to the organisers, all those who gave their time to support activities, and the many businesses who generously sponsored Vintage Weekend events in these strained economic times.