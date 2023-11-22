The venue was closed for over two years. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui’s revamped velodrome is open for bookings and the venue’s inner circle is also up for grabs.

Concerts, fairs and markets are some of the events being suggested by the Whanganui District Council.

Council general manager of community and customer experience Marianne Cavanagh said officers were open to suggestions.

“It’s a matter of seeing who is keen and working with them,” Cavanagh said.

“We are heading into the unknown a little bit. The venue is open and it’s exciting, so what are we going to be able to do?

“Obviously, cycling will be the main use of the facility but we want to activate the space as much as we can.”

The track closed in February 2021 when the existing hardwood timber track - laid in 1995 - became a safety risk.

A $2.5 million contract was awarded to Velotrack, which installed a new track using Accoya wood.

The Accoya came from New Zealand but was shipped to the Netherlands for treatment.

Speaking to the Chronicle earlier this year, Velotrack carpenter Peter Jacques said that treatment made the wood impervious to weather and termites.

The new track has a life expectancy of 50 years.

Cavanagh said a capacity limit was yet to be established for the inner circle.

“Again, this is all kind of new for us. It could be a standing event or a sitting event, all those things need to be considered.”

Wanganui Cycling Club president Marty Hewson said he was thrilled to have the venue up and running again.

Hewson said he could only remember one or two events in the inner circle in the past.

“The centre of the track has always been available but it’s never really been pursued.

“We are pretty excited they [council] have employed someone to do that. They will have an organised and progressive approach to get more use of the velodrome.

“Like anybody, we want to see it fully utilised.”

Bookings for the track were being checked by the cycling club, Cavanagh said.

There had already been “quite a bit of interest”.

“Cycling clubs from out of town are making inquiries and that’s great to see,” Cavanagh said.

“My team runs the venue and looks after bookings but we aren’t cycling experts. It’s about working out who is competent and safe to use it.

“It’s almost like getting a driver’s licence. Once someone has been indicted, they can come and go as needed.”

She said one potential option for the inner circle was car fairs, which were often held on the forecourt at the War Memorial Centre.

The council is in charge of The Royal Whanganui Opera House, the War Memorial Centre, Majestic Square and the Cooks Gardens complex.

“It [inner circle] will be the same as all our venues - if someone has an idea, our team will meet with them and talk through health and safety requirements.

“We do need to protect the track and keep people off it, though.”

The club’s first cycling carnival is on December 16, followed by another during Whanganui Vintage Weekend next January and the River City Wheel Race the following month.

Hewson said riders had been on the track for the past two weeks.

“There is regular track training on Tuesday and Thursday nights, and racing on a Saturday.

“We have a real focus on youth on Mondays. Dayle and Cath Cheatley from Velo Ronny’s look after that side of things and do a marvellous job.”

