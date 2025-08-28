Artist Isabella Loudon is in residence at Tylee Cottage, creating an exhibition for Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery.
Sculptor and installation artist Isabella Loudon, the artist in residence at Tylee Cottage, is preparing an exhibition in Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery’s heritage gallery.
Loudon is known for “materially rich” installations using concrete, metal, fabric and salvaged materials to create works characterised by raw surfaces and sculptural intensity,creating environments that speak to labour, impermanence and elemental transformation.
“Loudon’s innovative use of unwanted and unexpected materials makes for work that’s poetic and gritty all at once,” said Sarjeant Gallery senior curator and programmes manager Greg Donson..
Her work experiments with the intersection between architecture, geology, the body and the act of making.
During her time in residence, Loudon will work on a site-specific exhibition in the heritage gallery.
“We’re excited to see how a focused period of time as artist-in-residence at Tylee Cottage will enable her to create a site-specific project within the heritage gallery,” Donson said.
“Her practice crosses the terrain of drawing, sculpture and installation, and has a strong residue of her own physicality as a maker, but she’s also acutely aware of how viewers navigate and interact with her works in a space.”