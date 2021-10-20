Whanganui's Training for You adds new hospo skills course

Rosie Austin, co-owner of Havoc Coffee Roastery talks about bean quality with Hospo Skills student Amelia Wylie. Photo / Karen Hughes

A new training programme from Training for You in Whanganui focusing on hospitality skills says it is creating possibilities for wider employment options.

The 10-week part-time "Hospo Skills" course is free and has been created especially for Work & Income NZ clients and focuses on employment opportunities through onsite training.

Hospitality skills are also transferable into areas such as retail and customer service, with students supported towards any sector of employment that they wish to pursue.

The programme content prioritises skills that are applicable in any workplace. The learners get experience in preparing and serving espresso beverages, teas and frappes.

Other learning covers Food Safety, Customer Service, Personal Presentation, Effective Communication, Interpersonal Skills, Health and Safety and more.

A focus for Training for You and particular relevance for job seekers was also the topic of Employment Awareness, looking at rights, limitations, benefits, CVs and interview skills.

Tutor Richard Beagley said his current cohort had learned some valuable soft skills.

"In a job interview, often soft skills are not part of the job description.

"Hard skills – the experience, and the actual technical qualifications - are. But the interviewer is looking for soft skills - whether you can work with others, in a team, on your own. That really needs to be a big part of the course."

Beagley said the course is hands-on, with plenty of practical activities and field trips.

On a recent excursion, students visited various industry players including Whanganui's Havoc Coffee Roastery. Co-owners Rosie Austin and Harriet Eade shared their expertise while students viewed the roaster in action.

Beagley says the skills taught on his programme can open up a world of opportunities for jobseekers in any industry they are wanting to pursue a career in.

For eligible participants, the course is free. Work & Income clients can remain on their benefit while completing the programme. Class times are Monday-Friday, 12pm – 3pm. Visit www.trainingforyou.co.nz