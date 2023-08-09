The Lotto shop at Trafalgar Square in Whanganui. Photo / NZME

It’s double the luck at Whanganui’s Trafalgar Lotto which has sold two second division winning tickets in a week.

After a ticket bought at the outlet was one of 25 winners of $17,282 in Saturday’s draw, the store sold another second division winner for Wednesday’s draw. It claims $28,954 as one of 15 winning tickets.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Trafalgar Lotto should check it as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto or through the MyLotto App.

In January a second division $17,963 winner was sold at Trafalgar Lotto. The second division wins continued in February and March, with two local MyLotto players winning $21,038 and $18,271 respectively. A winning midweek Lotto Strike ticket worth $600,000 was sold at Countdown Victoria Ave in June.