The Sarjeant Gallery’s new wing, Te Pātaka o Sir Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa, is now fully glazed. Black granite cladding will ultimately envelope the upper floor (gallery level).

The end of the construction phase at Whanganui’s Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment is drawing closer, with contractors remaining on-site over the holiday period.

Plastering is under way inside the original gallery building and new floor joists have been laid.

Project director Gaye Batty said steady progress was being made on reinstating the original mataī floorboards and an interior fit-out.

Glazing has been completed on the new Te Pātaka o Sir Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa wing, which is connected to the original building by a now-installed air bridge.

Black granite cladding with shiny steel inserts will eventually cover the upper floor.

“The support mechanisms for the exterior granite facade will be installed starting next week,” Batty said.

Contractors completing plastering work inside the original gallery.

There were workers from multiple trades currently working on the project, including building services, finishing trades, stonemasons and Gib stoppers, she said.

“There are up to 80 workers on-site each day.”

Gallery director Andrew Clifford said each new phase of construction had a noticeable impact that added “to the excitement of this important year”.

With the flooring and plaster restoration under way in the heritage building, these famous spaces are looking more and more familiar, and the new wing is rapidly taking shape too.

“It will be a historic year for Whanganui and the Sarjeant Gallery.”

New floor joists have been laid inside the original gallery building.

Batty said the total project cost range remained between $68.5 million and $71.5m.

The Chronicle reported last October that provided all goes to plan, Whanganui ratepayers would contribute around $15.7m to the redevelopment.

Government grants and funding made up $42.4m, with the Sarjeant Gallery Trust, community grants and donations providing $10.29m.

The construction phase will be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

“Planning for an opening date is under way, with the main contractor and Sarjeant team working together on fit-out programming,” Batty said.

“That date has not been released.”

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multi-media journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present, his focus is local government, primarily Whanganui District Council.