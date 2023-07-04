Voyager 2023 media awards

Projected cost of Whanganui’s Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment tops $68 million

Mike Tweed
By
3 mins to read
The redevelopment was hit by two subcontractor liquidations earlier this year. Photo / Bevan Conley

The mid-range final cost estimate for the Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment has ticked up by $715,433, and the project is “well behind” schedule as issues continue to arise within the building.

It now stands at $68,588,492.

