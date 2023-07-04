The redevelopment was hit by two subcontractor liquidations earlier this year. Photo / Bevan Conley

The mid-range final cost estimate for the Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment has ticked up by $715,433, and the project is “well behind” schedule as issues continue to arise within the building.

It now stands at $68,588,492.

Project manager Gaye Batty told Whanganui District Council’s operations and performance committee that stability issues remained in the central dome and north wing of the existing Sarjeant building.

“We’re well behind programme,” she said.

“We have now got the project team and contractor focusing on a construction programme end date of March 2024.”

One example was shallow cracking identified in the gallery ceiling beams.

While a solution had been developed and a specialist was engaged to remediate, the repairs would affect the scope of plastering and decorative finishing works.

The report said when a stability issue was identified, time was needed to investigate and propose a solution, and often a change in construction method.

Work was paused in the meantime.

“Design consultants will increase their site observation time and work more closely with the main contractor as a means of reducing the time to solution for RFIs [request for further information],” the report said.

It said the cost increase was primarily driven by a provision for a three-month programme extension based on an allowance for the main contractor’s working day rates.

Confirmation of the cost of carving services for the waka air-bridge was also a factor.

Te Rūnanga o Tūpoho is in charge of the co-ordination, management and procurement of carving and design services for the waka air-bridge.

The waka will be manufactured by a specialist boat builder and transferred to Whanganui for treatment.

“Selection and approval of the pattern and style of any treatment or expression on the waka is the responsibility of Te Rūnanga o Tūpoho as mana whenua,” the report said.

The highest total project cost is currently $71,128,000, with current expenditure at $41,472,679.

The new Pātaka o Sir Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa wing, originally expected to be completed in September, is now set to be finished in December.

That was due to constraints with labour resourcing over the summer period holding back progress with the timber framing installation on the roof and exterior walls, the report said.

The subcontractors responsible for structural steel and heating, and ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) went into liquidation in March and April respectively.

A local operator was now completing the steelwork and the main contractor of the liquidated HVAC company had taken the job on directly, Batty said.

She said there had been good interest in the cafe site at the gallery.

“Even for those that didn’t submit an expression [of interest], their general comments are that the cafe will further enrich the local hospitality scene.

“That’s a very positive outcome. We’ll be looking to proceed with engagement with a potential operator in due course.”

The gallery will re-open in April/May next year.

