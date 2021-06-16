Whanganui's Safe Community status reconfirmed

Whanganui's safer community contributors recognised with reaccrediatation by national foundation. Photo / Supplied

The Whanganui district has been officially reaccredited as a Pan-Pacific Safe Community by the Safe Communities Foundation NZ.

The occasion was celebrated at a recent Whanganui District Council ceremony.

The council's community wellbeing manager, Lauren Tamehana, said the move was a "huge testament" to all the community groups working together to make Whanganui a resilient and welcoming district that was safe to live in.

"The award also confirms Safer Whanganui's role in bringing these groups together to make positive changes for the better in our community."

The Safe Communities Foundation is a global network that aims to prevent and reduce injury and crime in society and build cohesive, vibrant and participatory communities.

The foundation's goals are supported locally by Safer Whanganui, a community-led coalition of agencies and groups that work in partnership to provide leadership and direction for the promotion of community safety in Whanganui.

Safer Whanganui is chaired by Whanganui district councillor Kate Joblin and co-ordinated by Tamehana.

Its governance team and community-based specialist groups focus on a range of areas of local significance including road safety, preventing family violence, safety and wellbeing in the home, justice and emergency housing.

Leading up to the site visit, Safer Whanganui documentation and evidence was reviewed by the Safe Communities Foundation reaccreditation team.

Representatives of the review team then travelled to Whanganui for a site visit where they listened to presentations from local community groups that work under the Safer Whanganui umbrella, such as Safe as Houses, Mana Man, He Iere Rangatahi (Youth Songsheet) and the Whanganui Kai Hub.

The review team said Safer Whanganui was "well-connected to its community, with its finger well on the pulse in terms of understanding existing and emerging needs – this [reaccreditation] application shows why Safer Whanganui is leading in its field".

For more information about Safer Whanganui, visit whanganui.govt.nz/safer-whanganui