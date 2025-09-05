Advertisement
Whanganui’s Repertory Theatre nears deal for $1 purchase of building

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

The Repetory Theatre's building avoided demolition last year. Photo / NZME

Stabilising a bank behind Whanganui’s Repertory Theatre is the only thing stopping the sale of the building for $1.

The 145-year-old building, owned by Whanganui District Council and rented by the Repetory Theatre, was on the chopping block last year.

Council officers recommended closing it for demolition during discussions on

