Jannet Bullen is the organiser of the art exhibition for Age Concern Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Jannet Bullen is the organiser of the art exhibition for Age Concern Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui art aficionados will be able to bid on the works of local artists, with their proceeds going towards helping the city's older population.

The exhibition, called 'Old Age, New Age', is being put on as a fundraiser for Age Concern Whanganui.

One hundred canvases have been given out to artists to work on, not only in Whanganui, but across the country from places like Nelson, Wellington, and Gisborne.

All 100 works will be on display on the second floor of Terrace House at 122 Wicksteed St from March 19 until March 26.

The exhibition will also be a silent auction, with all pieces at a reserve price of $135, and all proceeds from the auction going to Age Concern Whanganui.

A silent auction meant buyers could make bids any time during the week and their bid would be written next to the piece of art, with the highest bid by March 26 winning.

For exhibition organiser Jannet Bullen, the idea for the exhibition came from a place of almost divine inspiration.

"I had a dream one night and this is what I came up with," Bullen said.

Bullen herself had been involved with the Age Concern board for many years before starting the planning process for this exhibition last year.

As for why Age Concern was her organisation of choice for the proceeds, Bullen said it was a way of helping those who in turn helped many older people in the Whanganui area.

Manager of Age Concern Whanganui Michelle Malcolm said it needed the support as the service had recently been helping more people than ever.

"We've been extremely busy."

Age Concern Whanganui was established in 1978 and aims to promote the health and welfare of the older people of Whanganui and provides services such as gardening and hairdressing for those who are housebound as well as providing transport and accommodation for those in need of it.

Recently Age Concern partnered with the Whanganui Volunteer Center, Jigsaw, and Balance to provide support for people choosing to self-isolate during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Malcolm said that, generally, Covid-19 was the cause of a lot of issues for the older people of Whanganui.

"Some people who were going out and about, or were going to clubs and activities, some of those activities have stopped and haven't opened up again," Malcolm said.

As with most Whanganui organisations, Covid has affected the operations of Age Concern as well, with volunteers having to take extra precautions in their work such as working in rotating "pods" to protect from the virus.

Aside from that many of Age Concern's plans for extending their services over the last two years have had to be changed due to Covid, and the plan for the organisation going forward is to put those postponed plans into action in the common year.

But along with those expanding plans comes a need for more funding, which has left Michelle grateful for the exhibition and whatever proceeds it amasses.

"From my perspective, any fundraising venture, any figure given to us is greatly appreciated," Malcolm said.

As for Bullen, she was excited to get the exhibition under way.

"Old Age, New Age" will be viewable from Terrace House at 122 Wicksteed St from 10am to 4pm between March 19-26.