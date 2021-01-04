Whanganui's Most Beautiful Garden finalist: Phil Thomsen's garden built from the ground up

Phil Thomsen began work on his garden after being inspired by the courtyard cafes in the south of France. Photo / Bevan Conley

Phil Thomsen built his backyard from the ground up, including the 150 paving stones that cover the courtyard and surrounding pathways.

"It took about two months to make them, and another month or so to lay them," Thomsen said.

"They were 70 kilograms each. I can't believe I did all that while I was still working fulltime."

Making and laying 150 paving stones by himself is an impressive feat, but that was just a small part of Thomsen's garden plans.

The sculpture in the middle of the pond was made by local steel artist Steuart Welch. Photo / Bevan Conley

"My wife and I had been self-touring in the south of France and we loved the courtyard cafes," Thomsen said.

"I thought 'I'd love to do that', and we bought this house on that basis, really.

"Part of the courtyard was already in place, so, with the help of friends, I rebuilt the shed and then put walling in to make it an enclosed garden. The pond is the centre point, and the sculpture ('Infinity') is by Steuart Welch."

After exiting the courtyard you can venture down to the retreat, which features a hammock and one of five sitting areas on the property. Photo / Bevan Conley

There were five sitting areas dotted around the property, Thomsen said.

"It doesn't matter what conditions are like, I can always find somewhere to sit.

"We've had quite a lot of small events as well. Different societies that I'm a part of have their end of year functions here, and there's plenty of room."

When visitors leave the courtyard and venture further into the garden, the first thing they are greeted with is Thomsen's new "Bromeliad Tower", that stands guard over the tree ferns, flowers, and a sculpture made my his late wife Rosalind.

"I saw the idea on a Youtube video from somebody in Thailand, and I thought I could do a similar thing," Thomsen said.

Visitors are greeted by Thomsen's 'Bromeliad Tower' when they exit the courtyard. Photo / Bevan Conley

"I made it out of galvanised grid steel which I bent using my car. I should have got engineers to do it, but it worked alright in the end. When I got it into a 'U' shape I put it against my front wall and 'backed it into shape' with the tow bar on my car."

Thomsen said he had divided his property into "garden rooms".

"The front is an entrance room in a sense, then there's the courtyard, then the retreat at the back. There's a utility area beyond the raspberries, with a clothesline, compost bin and raised gardens for vegetables.

Phil Thomsen's property is divided into "garden rooms". Photo / Bevan Conley

"It's nice to have plants that are a little bit different from the ones you find in an ordinary garden centre too. I'm always looking for something that'll create a point of interest. I'd search out specialist palm nurseries, for instance, and the bright green tree ferns come from a place near Levin called Ferns of Manakau.

"I spend around 10 hours a week in the garden, but it was far more than that when I was building it."

