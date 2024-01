Police were alerted at 10.50am on Tuesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police were called to Whanganui’s Ministry of Social Development offices at about 10.50am today after being “alerted to comments of concern” against the premises.

A police spokesperson confirmed a building on St Hill Street was evacuated as a precaution and inquiries were continuing.

Customers were seen entering the offices again later on Tuesday.

