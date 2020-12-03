Whanganui's Memo Musa resigns as chief executive of New Zealand Nurses Organisation

Memo Musa is resigning from NZNO and stepping into his new CEO role for Platform/Atamira Trust. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui's Memo Musa has resigned as chief executive of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation.

Musa has been on the job for seven years and leaves to become chief executive of Platform/Atamira Trust which works with organisations providing support to people and their whānau impacted by mental health and addiction.

The former Whanganui District Health Board boss said it was a great seven years with NZNO and is proud of what they accomplished over the time.

"We just grew from strength to strength over the years."

NZNO president Heather Symes said Musa provided much needed stability to the organisation over his tenure.

"Memo has improved the organisation's strategic direction, and his work has substantially helped strengthen our national and international union and nursing alliances, which has enabled more open and collaborative engagement.

"He has continued to support members through some significant events, such as the industrial action of 2018 and the impact of Covid-19 on the nursing profession."

Musa was looking forward to the new opportunity, allowing him to return to work in his specialised practice of mental health.

"I'm excited to have a national leadership role in a time of great change."

Musa's last day with NZNO will be February 26, 2021.