Justine Smith will start as chief executive of the Office of Treaty Settlements and Takutai Moana: Te Tari Whakatau on May 19.

Whanganui-raised Justine Smith has been appointed chief executive of the Office of Treaty Settlements and Takutai Moana: Te Tari Whakatau.

Smith was born in Whanganui and attended Whanganui East Primary School, Whanganui Intermediate School and Whanganui Girls’ College before gaining a Bachelor of Arts (First Class Honours) in History from the University of Otago.

Smith’s parents Keith and Trish Smith, who still live in Whanganui, said they were “extremely proud of both our girls [Justine and Abbey]”.

“Justine has worked hard to get to this point,” Keith Smith said.

“We’re especially proud that she’s from Whanganui and managed the Office of Treaty Settlements team that worked on the Whanganui River Settlement.”