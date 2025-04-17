Advertisement
Whanganui’s Justine Smith appointed to lead Treaty Settlements office

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read

Justine Smith will start as chief executive of the Office of Treaty Settlements and Takutai Moana: Te Tari Whakatau on May 19.

Whanganui-raised Justine Smith has been appointed chief executive of the Office of Treaty Settlements and Takutai Moana: Te Tari Whakatau.

Smith was born in Whanganui and attended Whanganui East Primary School, Whanganui Intermediate School and Whanganui Girls’ College before gaining a Bachelor of Arts (First Class Honours) in History from the University of Otago.

Smith’s parents Keith and Trish Smith, who still live in Whanganui, said they were “extremely proud of both our girls [Justine and Abbey]”.

“Justine has worked hard to get to this point,” Keith Smith said.

“We’re especially proud that she’s from Whanganui and managed the Office of Treaty Settlements team that worked on the Whanganui River Settlement.”

The Office of Treaty Settlements and Takutai Moana: Te Tari Whakatau, supports the Crown in its obligations under the Treaty of Waitangi by progressing historical Treaty settlements and marine and coastal (Takutai Moana) determinations. Te Tari Whakatau (formerly the Office for Māori Crown Relations – Te Arawhiti) is a departmental agency within the Ministry of Justice. The chief executive is the Government’s key adviser on settling historical treaty claims and progressing Takutai Moana applications.

Deputy Public Service Commissioner Rebecca Kitteridge announced the five-year appointment on April 15.

“Ms Smith is a highly respected leader with deep experience in Treaty settlements and Māori-Crown relations,” Kitteridge said.

“She has a proven record of leading complex negotiations and building credibility with iwi, Māori and other stakeholders. She is a results-driven leader who is adept at finding ways to make changes and bring people together to achieve common goals. She is a great collaborator and communicator and has a reputation for integrity with stakeholders.”

Smith is currently a Northland-based director at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, where she has led partnerships with hapū, iwi and stakeholders to progress housing initiatives. She spent four years (2018-22) at the Department of Internal Affairs as local government partnerships director.

Smith has held various leadership roles at Auckland Council.

She worked at the Office of Treaty Settlements from 2001 to 2012 and from 2008-2012 was the manager of negotiations/settlements. That followed roles as a senior analyst in policy and negotiations (2004-2007), policy and negotiations analyst (2001-2004) and private secretary to the Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations (2003-2004).

Smith begins her new role on May 19.

