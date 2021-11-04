Whanganui's flight school chief executive Phill Bedford resigns

NZIPCA chief executive Phill Bedford has taken a new role with an air ambulance company based in Napier. Photo / Bevan Conley

NZIPCA chief executive Phill Bedford has taken a new role with an air ambulance company based in Napier. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui's New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy chief executive Phill Bedford has resigned.

Board chairman David Rae said Bedford had a new position as chief executive of Skyline Healthcare Group, an air ambulance company based in Napier.

From December 6, the flight school's chief flying instructor Ray Nelson will be acting chief executive.

"Phill has made an outstanding contribution to NZICPA, and can take much of the

credit for building the academy into the first-class institution that it is today," Rae said.

"Since 2016, he has transformed a small school at Feilding with 35 students, six aircraft and 5000 annual flying hours into an academy more than three times as large.

"The education performance of the academy is first class. New Zealand Qualifications Authority gave us the highest possible rating in their independent review, ranking us the best fixed-wing pilot training organisation in the country. Phill can be very proud of what he has built.

"The board and employees thank Phill for his outstanding leadership. We wish him

and his family every success in their new life with Skyline Healthcare."

Nelson has been with the company and its predecessor since 2015 and has been chief flying instructor since 2017.

"Ray is a terrific instructor with wide experience in management and leadership. He is just the right person to get us back on the path to growth and normal operations," Rae said.

"The board is also excited about the opportunity to build a long-term partnership

with Skyline Healthcare Group. There are so many ways that we can work together

for the benefit of both organisations."