Catriona Mellows with her trophy at the Pride in Print Awards in Auckland.

Six years after being “swept up” in a new career, Whanganui graphic designer Catriona Mellows has been named Print Apprentice of the Year.

She got the nod in front of 500 people at the Pride In Print Awards in Auckland.

Mellows, who was also named joint Digital Print Apprentice of the Year, said the chance to join the industry came about during a hiking trip.

“I ended up meeting Dorothy [Symes, founder of Display Associates] and before I knew it I was working there. I got swept up in it and now I’ve won an award.

“That is something I’m still coming to terms with.”

Before that fateful hiking trip, Mellows was primarily “annoying my mother”.

“When I left school I actually went to university but I dropped out after two months. It just wasn’t for me,” she said.

“I worked in Wellington then went overseas for a couple of months, then I came home.

“I joined the tramping club to pass the time while I was looking for a job.”

That job is now as head designer at Display Associates.

Mellows said her day-to-day involved pre-press — setting up files to the point of printing.

Customers send them in or she designs them herself.

“There could be a client with a very clear vision of what they want and they bring in 10 examples for you, then you have the other client who had absolutely no idea what they want and they just want you to make it happen.”

She completed her four-year apprenticeship through Competenz Te Pūkenga while working full time.

It involved a lot of assignments, assessments and curation of portfolios.

“I think there’s an impression that doing an apprenticeship is somehow ‘less than’ going away to university but I’ve worked full time the whole time and managed to save money to buy a house with my partner,” Mellows said.

“It was definitely the way to go for me. It’s a stressful way but it gets you to learn.

“Things are always crazy but I always say it’s the best kind of chaos. There is always stuff going on and you can never get a breath in. That’s how I like it.”

Catriona Mellows designed the signage and logo for new Whanganui eatery Loaded.

Dorothy Symes started Display Associates in 1975, hand-painting signs before moving into screen printing.

Her son, Blair Symes, now runs the business.

He said Mellows was his firm’s first employee to complete an apprenticeship.

“The sign and display industry, with the time constraints involved at times, can be a fair bit of pressure for results,” Symes said.

“She applies the same passion for the design whether she is working with a one-man tradie wanting a new logo for his little business or dealing with the chief executive of a company wanting to rebrand.”

Mellows’ positivity and “alternative sense of humour” was a real boost for the company, he said.

“She is currently training a new design cadet and doing a great job.

“Sharing her apprenticeship experience has inspired another staff member to inquire about taking one on. When any future potential apprenticeships candidates start, I will always reference how Cat completed hers.”

Display Associates had been with her every step of the way over the past six years, Mellows said.

“Dorothy has always been so caring and has taken me into her family.

“Everybody has been so supportive throughout my apprenticeship. A couple of the guys would even stay late to help me finish things. They’ve all given me so much help.”

She said winning the award shocked her into thinking “Actually, I am good at what I do”.

“Because I didn’t plan to enter this industry and don’t have a fancy university degree, I always thought what I was doing wasn’t special. I just felt lucky to be there.

“Actually, I’ve worked just as hard as anybody else in Auckland or Wellington.”

Next on the agenda is a two-year diploma in print management.

“Ultimately, down the track I would like to have my own company or my own design brand to work with,” Mellows said.

“Putting all that effort into something I’ve created is the dream.”

