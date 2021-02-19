Whanganui's Brickhouse Restaurant opens morning cafe

Owner Dibin Paul (right) and the team of the Brickhouse Restaurant have opened their in-house cafe. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui's Brickhouse Restaurant on St Hill St is expanding into the cafe market.

Owner Dibin Paul said the cafe opens at 6am on Saturday morning for the first time.

"Not everywhere is open that early and it gives shift workers somewhere to get breakfast. It's an easy way to call in and get something before they head to work," he said.

"We try to make our meals maximum fresh. Everything in the cabinet is made fresh on site."

"My main aim opening the cafe is to make the price really reasonable. When I go out for breakfast, I feel the price is quite steep."

As well as adding the cafe, Paul said the Brickhouse would expand its menu for Thursdaye, Fridays and Saturdays, offering a range of international meals.

"We will have our normal menu, then we will have an international kitchen that will Chinese, Italian, Indian and Middle Eastern meals, as well as burgers and pizzas.

The new Brickhouse cafe will be open from 6am to 11.30am every day.