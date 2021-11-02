Whanganui's Art in the Garden promises variety

Pat Townsend (left) and Lauren Newton invite everyone to see what's on offer in Art in the Garden. Photo / Paul Brooks

Paul Brooks is editor of Whanganui Midweek, in your letterbox every Wednesday

Hosted by Whanganui Potters' Studio, the annual Art in the Garden is on again for the weekend of November 13 to 14.

This is the 11th year of the event and the second time it will have been held at 38 Pauls Rd, the home of Kath and Jamie Barrett.

Chairwoman of the Art in the Garden group, for her second year, is Lauren Newton. She says the uncertainty caused by Covid-19 has put a strain on those organising the event, but feels sure it will go ahead as planned.

"We'll have contact tracing in place, as well as all the usual precautions." People can use the QR code or sign in and sanitise their hands at the gate.

Lauren has a committee of six planning the event. One of those involved since the beginning 11 years ago is Pat Townsend, a stalwart of the Potters' Studio.

"I go because I enjoy it," she says. She started pottery 43 years ago when the group met at Boys College (now City College) in Ingestre St.

"The group is very active," says Lauren. "We are constantly getting new people in who are very creative, and we have a lot of young, enthusiastic artists."

She says the studio's two kilns are always going.

"They are never empty because there is so much work going through."

Lauren says some have quirky ideas: her own "dead flowers" droop from a pottery vase on the table in Pat's garden. They sit alongside some of her beautifully glazed domestic ware.

"I was buying blocks of white clay and dyeing it different colours and mixing it. Instead of putting an external glaze on it, it is all the way through. It's marbled." It's a marked digression from her usual sculptural approach. Pat loves it. Lauren, in turn, loves Pat's work.

Art in the Garden features the work of various artists, and not all of them work in clay.

Garden furniture made from wooden pallets and fence posts, wrought-iron sculpture, and painters have been invited to show canvases, under cover. Jack Marsden Mayer is bringing a large piece of driftwood sculpture to grace the garden, for show, not for sale.

"We've got people coming down from Waverley with their chimes and all sorts of garden things," says Lauren. "And someone else from Waverley does concrete sculptures. We invite as many other artists as we possibly can."

"There will be plenty of bargains," says Pat. This is a chance for people to own a piece of locally produced art.

As well as garden art, there will be plants for sale, raku firings, clay demonstrations and all the fun of the fair with a bouncy castle, morning and afternoon tea, a sausage sizzle, five raffles, and Neville Gorrie, for the price of a gold coin, will give rides to the Whanganui River Markets and back in his vintage double-decker London bus. It's all good publicity for the Whanganui Potters.

"We really are encouraging a lot of new potters to come on and we're supporting them," says Lauren. "Some of them are developing the most amazing skills so quickly. We're really welcoming to anyone who wants to come in."

Pat says the group also runs classes for anyone who wants to learn.

"Rob Housley runs our beginners' classes ... Jim Farley does wheel throwing classes," she says.

The details

What: Art in the Garden

When: Saturday, November 13, and Sunday, November 14, 9am-4pm

Where: 38 Pauls Rd, Whanganui East

Admission: Free