Anne-Marie Broughton will be one of the four new board members at Crown Regional Holdings Limited. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui's Anne-Marie Broughton has been appointed a new board member of Crown Regional Holdings Ltd (CRHL).

Broughton (Ngā Rauru Kiitahi, Ngā Ruahine, Ngāti Ruanui, Te Atihaunui A Papārangi, Ngāti Rangi, Ngā Puhi) is a member of the Ministry for Primary Industries' Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures Investment Advisory Panel and a former member of the Minister of Māori Development's Ministerial Advisory Group.

She has worked in government departments and does a mixture of board, consulting and community work.

CRHL is the holding company for the loan, equity and asset investments managed by Kānoa - Regional Development and Investment Unit (Kānoa - RDU).

Board chairman Rodger Finlay said CRHL played an important role in supporting investment across New Zealand to build regional economies, grow businesses and strengthen communities.

In Whanganui, those investments included the Sarjeant Gallery and the Port Revitalisation Project, among others.

Broughton, who grew up in Whanganui, said the backbone of New Zealand was the primary industry sector, which was predominantly in the regions and rural areas.

"So the infrastructure for our regions needs to be strong," she said.

"We've seen some good growth in our region and when you look further, we are attracting people from the bigger centres.

"So much is around lifestyle choice. It's a whole lot more practical to live in regions than it was 20 years ago."

Finlay said Broughton would bring experience in sustainable business development to the board.

"She will strengthen the board's capability and knowledge of matters relating to primary industry and Māori business," Finlay said.

Robert Pigou, the head of Kānoa - RDU, said a disproportionate percentage of New Zealand's GDP and exports came out of the regions - around 40 per cent.

Broughton said Māori economic development was important to her and a key driver to her work.

"I take this kind of role seriously as a Māori woman.

"I think part of the reason I was invited was I can give the perspective from a whānau/hapū/marae/iwi perspective."

Rodger Finlay said having Broughton on the board will strengthen the board's capability and knowledge. Photo / Supplied

Broughton and three other new directors - Dame Patsy Reddy, Rosie Mercer and Elizabeth Hopkins - join the inaugural board members Rodger Finlay, Neville Harris and Graeme Mitchell who were appointed in 2019.

The Minister of Finance and the Minister of Economic and Regional Development said they considered it appropriate to bring in further expertise and experience to support the inaugural board.

Finlay said this was because of its growing portfolio of investments, now valued at more than $800 million.

Pigou said when the company was established there was always the intention to expand the board.

"There are 170 investments, and having three directors to oversee everything was a bit of a challenge," Pigou said.

He said CRHL was delighted to have Broughton join them and her agricultural background, strong links to Māori and regional perspective would be valuable to the company.

"It's a lens that is important for us to have brought into the portfolio as well."