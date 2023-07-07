The council are funding climate projects from local residents from a pool of $100,000. Photo / NZME

Whanganui District Council is funding community projects focused on climate action with $100,000 to be allocated.

Projects that receive funding will get 50 per cent of the overall costs covered up to $20,000.

Council’s climate change adviser Caroline Arrowsmith said the funding would be open to projects that contributed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions or building community resilience to climate change.

“Climate change is becoming less abstract and more of a reality.

“We can already see how the projects from the first funding round are picking up momentum, so I’m really excited to see what will emerge this time around.”

Arrowsmith said last year the council awarded eight grants, and Sustainable Whanganui was one of the recipients.

“They have several projects including Green Bikes, a predator-free Whanganui initiative, and the Fruit Trees in Schools programme.”

Arrowsmith said Waimarie Operating Trust ran a feasibility study to lower carbon emissions from the historic paddle steamer.

The Eco School used the council funding to conduct free home energy assessments.

“To provide warmer and healthier homes to Whanganui residents.”

The $100,000 is sourced from existing resources allocated to climate action in the council’s Long-Term Plan.

Applications for the community climate action fund close at 5pm on Friday, August 18.

For more information about the requirements and to apply, please visit: www.whanganui.govt.nz/climate-fund.







