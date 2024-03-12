Ministry of Social Development (Whanganui Work and Income) building, 153 Hill St, Whanganui. The building is going to go through some changes for the better.

The Ministry of Social Development’s Whanganui Work and Income service centre is undergoing scheduled improvements to provide a better experience for clients, staff and visitors.

The centre at 153 St Hill St will close at midday on Thursday, March 14 and reopen with a temporary service centre on the same site from Monday, March 18.

Work is being carried out in two stages to ensure services can continue to be provided while the improvements are being made.

“We want to reassure people that they can still access services with our staff,” says MSD regional commissioner Gloria Campbell.

“Our temporary service centre on the existing site will be limited in its operation but we will be able to see people if they need to see us.”

Access to the temporary service centre will be through a different door.

People can still access services by calling 0800 559 009, visiting the Work and Income website or logging into MyMSD.

Stage 1 of the work will be finished by Monday, April 22 with the centre reopening to the public on Tuesday, April 23.

Stage 2 will be completed by Monday, May 13. This work is not expected to impact on services.

“This is part of a planned programme of work. It will include a different layout to improve our environment for interviewing people as well as enhanced reception services and security features,” says Campbell.

“We will be keeping people updated on the progress and we want to thank them for their patience and understanding at this time,” she says.

■ Schedule

Thursday, March 14 at noon – temporary closure of Whanganui MSD’s Work and Income Service Centre

Monday, March 18 at noon - the temporary service centre opens inside the current site while internal construction happens.

In-person service operates with some limits and a different entry point.

Monday, April 23 – The site reopens to the public.

Monday, May 13 – construction due to be completed.