Kaierau are coming off a 70-7 win over Taihape last weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

The WRFU Women’s Club Rugby competition will finally get its Whanganui derby on Friday as Kaierau and Marist meet in the final round-robin fixtures.

Marist had an unexpected week off as Marton Queen Bees had to default last weekend, while Kaierau ran into some form after a 70-7 win over Taihape under lights at the Country Club.

In muddy conditions, Taihape had early chances and the score was 7-7, before Kaierau began to assert control in the lead-up to halftime to break at 22-7, and then dominating the second stanza.

Marist and Kaierau have not faced each other yet this season, as their Week 3 game was cancelled after Kaierau defaulted because of team illness.

The Marton Queen Bees will travel to Memorial Park to face Taihape, who were victorious when they met in Week 3 at Memorial Park, 24-5.

The Week 6 draw is

May 26: Kaierau vs Marist, Country Club, 7.30pm; Taihape vs Marton Queen Bees, Memorial Park, 7.30pm.

Happenings

Collegiate

Whanganui Collegiate 1st XV made it two from two in the CNI competition with a 36-12 away win over St Peter’s Cambridge on Saturday. A rematch of last season’s inaugural Plate final, Collegiate led 12-5 at halftime in wet conditions, before finishing strong, scoring five tries to two. Collegiate travel to play St John’s Hastings this weekend.

Schoolboys

In MRU Premier 1, Whanganui High School 1st XV rebounded from their opening day loss to defeat Palmerston North Boys High 3rd XV at home, 33-19. Premier 2 saw Ruapehu College 1st XV travel to beat Cullinane College 1st XV 32-5, while Whanganui Collegiate 2nd XV came back to beat PNBHS Colts 17-12. Youth 1 Whanganui Collegiate Black beat Feilding High U14A 41-5.

Coaches

WRFU is taking expressions of interest for coaches of the Women, Men’s Development, Māori, Pasifika, Under 18 Girls and Boys, U16 Boys, U15 Girls and U14 Boys representative teams. Please email tyrone.kemp@whanganuirugby.co.nz if interested.

Taranaki

Kaierau Women’s player Hayley Gabriel has been named in the Taranaki Whio wider squad to prepare for the coming NPC season. Gabriel was a Whanganui Under 18 and the NZ U18 Maori Nga Mareikura rep last season. The Taranaki Bulls have also named their wider squad, which includes former Whanganui Collegiate halfback Adam Lennox, who made his debut last season, as well as playing for the Chiefs Under 20s and NZ U20s.