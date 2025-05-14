Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui weekend weather: Warmer temperatures, rain expected Sunday

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
Quick Read

Above average temperatures with a mix of rain and sun are forecast for the weekend. Photo / NZME

Above average temperatures with a mix of rain and sun are forecast for the weekend. Photo / NZME

Whanganui is forecast to have a warmer than average weekend with a “moderate amount” of rain in the latter half.

On Saturday, a high of 21C and a low of 14C could be expected, MetService meteorologist Gerard Bellam said.

“It will be fine with just some passing cloud around the area.

“However, an active front is crossing Whanganui on Sunday so there will be some rain.”

Sunday’s wet weather was not expected to hang around, Bellam said. It was forecast to clear up through the day as northwesterly winds moved through the district.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A slightly cooler low of 11C could be expected, with a high of 21C.

“The average maximum for this time of year, mid-May, is a maximum of 16C and, for the overnight minimum, the average is about 9C, so you can see it’s a bit above average as we go through the weekend.”

The low of 11C sticks around on Monday with a cooler high of 18C.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A southerly wind is also expected to bring some showers to the region on Monday.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.

Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle