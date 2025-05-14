Above average temperatures with a mix of rain and sun are forecast for the weekend. Photo / NZME

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Above average temperatures with a mix of rain and sun are forecast for the weekend. Photo / NZME

Whanganui is forecast to have a warmer than average weekend with a “moderate amount” of rain in the latter half.

On Saturday, a high of 21C and a low of 14C could be expected, MetService meteorologist Gerard Bellam said.

“It will be fine with just some passing cloud around the area.

“However, an active front is crossing Whanganui on Sunday so there will be some rain.”

Sunday’s wet weather was not expected to hang around, Bellam said. It was forecast to clear up through the day as northwesterly winds moved through the district.