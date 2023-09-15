Whanganui's weekend is expected to feature strong westerly winds. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui residents can expect to have a weekend of warm, dry, and especially windy weather.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said it was looking to be a mostly dry weekend for the region.

“[There] may be a little bit of showers inland on Monday, but the most notable thing will be the wind,” she said.

Across the weekend, the region is expected to be subjected to strong westerly and north-westerly winds.

She advised residents to keep an eye on MetService’s weather warnings page as there was a chance wind warnings or watches could be issued throughout the weekend.

The winds will also bring warm temperatures for the weekend, with a daytime high of 18C on Saturday and 20C on Sunday.

“Although with that wind and especially that wind direction, I’m not sure how warm it will feel, but it will be on the warmer side.”

Overnight temperatures will also stay warm, in double digits over both nights, though morning temperatures on Saturday may be a little cold.

Sunday is forecast to be the peak of the windy conditions, with gusts persisting but easing over Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Whanganui City will also remain dry on Monday, with the possibility of showers again further inland.

