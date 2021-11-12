Whanganui weekend: 5 things to do

Photo / File

GALA

Get along to St Anne's School Gala fundraiser on Saturday, featuring a white elephant sale, food stalls, Zorb balls, petting zoo, raffles, books and cake stall and more. St Anne's Catholic School, Raine St, 11am-2pm.

North Otago come to Cooks Gardens on Saturday to battle for the Lochore Cup. Photo / File

RUGBY

It all comes down to this. The Lochore Cup is on the line at Cooks Gardens as Steelform Whanganui take on North Otago this Sunday. Also on Sky Sport 1. Kickoff 1.05pm.

Lake South is bringing a full band to Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

LIVE MUSIC

Concert fans are spoilt for choice this weekend. Lake South's album release tour comes to Porridge Watson, Saturday, 8.30pm, $20/$10, R18.

John Halvorsen brings Vorsen to the Musicians Club stage on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

And Vorsen, featuring Bailter Space's John Halvorsen, plays the Whanganui Musicians' Club, Saturday, 7.30pm.

CRAFTS

Don't miss the Christmas Bonanza at the Marton Arts and Crafts Centre on Sunday. The craft market will have homemade, homegrown, and home-baked goods. A local coffee cart will be there, Devonshire tea, and a barbecue. 16 Grey St, 10am-2pm.

ON THE BOX

Going and going and going and gone! The world's most drawn-out reality show season finally wraps up as the houses in the latest season of The Block NZ go under the hammer. Who'll win? Three, Sunday, 7pm.