Whanganui weekend: 5 things to do

Paddle Steamer Waimarie is getting her steam up for this weekend. Photo / Lewis Gardner NZME

Paddle Steamer Waimarie is getting her steam up for this weekend. Photo / Lewis Gardner NZME

FULL STEAM AHEAD

The Paddle Steamer Waimarie is back on the water as its new season gets under way on Saturday. The two-hour cruise departs the Riverboat Centre wharf at 11am. See waimarie.co.nz for more details.

EXHIBITION

Star Gossage: He Tangata the People can be seen at Sarjeant on the Quay. Her paintings emerge from her wahine-centred world and express how people are interconnected; inseparable from wairua, whenua, whakapapa and whanau. Until February 6.

CANINE CAPERS

It's the second annual Pug Day Out this Sunday at Otamatea Reserve. Bring your pug along with some non-perishable or canned dog food or dog treats to donate to the SPCA. From 12pm.

STREAMING

Peter Jackson's never done things by halves. His latest long and winding three-part epic is The Beatles: Get Back, a documentary series covering the making of the band's album Let It Be. Showing on Disney+.

MUSIC

Elbow's new album Flying Dream 1 is out now as an early Christmas present for fans. Recorded in the empty Brighton Theatre Royal, the album is the band's ninth studio album and brings all the lush, dreamlike art pop/rock we've come to expect from the lads.