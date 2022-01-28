GO LOCAL

If you're able to, get out and support our local businesses this weekend. Covid restrictions mean it's a tough time for many in the hospitality, retail and service sectors so let's show them some love.

ATHLETICS

Top New Zealand athletes are heading our way for the Cooks Classic on Sunday. Under the Covid-19 red traffic light setting, no spectators will be allowed but you can view the event online from 4pm on Sunday on Sky Sports Next at https://youtu.be/lIie2T0PAkg

RIVER TRIP

The 2022 Whanganui Summer Programme finishes at the end of January. One of the last events is Sunday's boat trip to beautiful Hipango Park, accessible only via the Whanganui River. Book at the Whanganui i-Site or online.

EXHIBITION

This weekend is your last chance to see Jae Hoon Lee's exhibition Bridge of Now and Here. The new photographic and video work by the former Tylee Cottage artist in residence is on display at Sarjeant on the Quay until Sunday.

NOT JUST BOOKS

Whanganui's public libraries offer access to a world of literature, learning and entertainment. As well as thousands of books, magazines, audiobooks, eBooks and eMagazines, you can get free access to stream films any time, anywhere on your devices, or sign up for some learning programmes.