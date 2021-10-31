Whanganui weather will be windy, with some showers likely

Cloudy skies and fresh southeasterly breezes are the flavour of the week for Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui missed out on the forecast thunderstorms that affected other parts of the central North Island at the end of last week.

"Thunderstorms are hit and miss by nature," Metservice meteorologist Andy Best said.

"Whanganui was one area in the firing line but Wairarapa and Hawke's Bay got the worst of it instead."

Best said Whanganui weather was likely to be a bit blustery this week, with a southerly change on the way as a low-pressure system moved up the country.

"Monday will be cloudy in the morning, with the chance of a shower or two, but it will be quite warm with light westerlies, a high of 19C and an overnight low of 10C.

"Things will be pretty much the same on Tuesday morning until a fresh southerly change is due around midday."

A high of 20C is forecast for Tuesday, with an overnight low of 9C.

"The expected overnight low of 9C will continue through until Friday and the daytime temperature will drop to a high of 15C on Wednesday," Best said.

"It is likely to be partly cloudy, with a fresh southwesterly throughout the day."

The winds will turn southeasterly on Thursday and are expected to ease during the day.

"The temperature will be a bit warmer, with a high of 17C, although it will still be cloudy, with those southeasterlies hanging around," Best said.

"High temperatures of 20C are forecast for Friday and Saturday while it is still expected to be cloudy with southeasterly breezes on both days."

The days will be noticeably longer, with an average sunrise time of 6am and the sun now setting just after 8pm each day.