Whanganui weather: What to expect this weekend

Temperatures as low as 4C are expected before sunrise on Saturday morning.

Rain on Friday may continue into Saturday morning for Whanganui as wet weather moves up the North Island.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said Saturday morning would be the coldest part of the weekend, with temperatures as low as 4C expected before sunrise.

“If people have early-morning plans, make sure to rug up nice and warm,” Makgabutlane said.

Westerly winds are expected to persist, especially in coastal regions, throughout the weekend.

Sunday will be partly cloudy but there’ll be no rain or showers.