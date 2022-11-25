There will be cloudy skies over Whanganui this weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

There will be cloudy skies over Whanganui this weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

It’s been a rainy couple of weeks for Whanganui and the trend is set to continue.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said Friday’s strong westerlies would have eased by Saturday morning.

“It’s looking to be a bit cloudy with some isolated showers on and off throughout the day and even later on into the evening.

“Winds remain from the northwest.”

There was a low risk of thunderstorms in Whanganui on Saturday night, Makgabutlane said

“I wouldn’t rule it out completely but there isn’t as strong a chance as there has been over the last week or so.”

Makgabutlane said winds would die out on Sunday but there would be more rain and cloud on the way.

“It’ll be wetter than Saturday, especially from the afternoon.

“On Saturday we’re looking at a maximum of 21C, with 19C on Sunday.”

Overnight temperatures would be 13C on Saturday and 11C on Sunday.

Minor mud flooding on the Whanganui River boardwalk on Friday. Photo / Bevan Conley

“Monday should remain mostly dry,” Makgabutlane said.

“In terms of temperatures, 20C is expected as a maximum.”

Makgabutlane said there hadn’t been a dry day in Whanganui since the middle of November.

There was 25ml of rain on Tuesday, 29ml on Wednesday, and 18ml on Thursday.

Wind gusts reached 76km/h on Wednesday.

A Horizons Regional Council spokesperson said there was no need for concern in terms of Whanganui River levels.

“River levels across the region have peaked and are dropping away.

“Our duty officers will be monitoring over the weekend as always.”







































