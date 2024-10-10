Advertisement
Whanganui weather: What to expect this weekend

Olivia Reid
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
Whanganui can expect a wet Sunday to finish the school holiday. Photo / NZME

In true spring fashion, Whanganui can expect a warm but varied weekend to round out the school holiday.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said there would be clear skies throughout Saturday with “nothing of note” in terms of wind.

While remaining dry, there might be a few clouds developing in the evening, she said.

People should make the most of the nice Saturday weather as things start looking bleak moving into Sunday.

“Sunday’s a good day to make sure everything’s ready for school the next day as it’s looking like a wet end to the school holidays,” O’Connor said.

Along with the rain, there would probably be more noticeable westerly winds on Sunday.

Despite varying weather between Saturday and Sunday, the temperatures should remain steady with a high of about 18C and lows of 7-8C on both days.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.

