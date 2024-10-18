Whanganui can expect on and off cloudy periods through the weekend. Photo / NZME

Competing systems will make for a varied weekend of weather in Whanganui.

“The broad story is we’ve got a high-pressure system off to the east of the country, but we have this real block of moisture that has originated from the sub-tropics, which is currently trying to pass over the country at the moment but is being blocked by that high-pressure system,” MetService meteorologist Alec Holden said.

“What that means for Whanganui, unfortunately, is quite a cloudy start to the weekend but with an improving trend as we get into Sunday.”

Saturday would be cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon but on Sunday the clouds should clear for most of the day.

Later on Sunday afternoon “some clouds build up in the hill country behind the city, with the very mild chance of a shower passing through that afternoon,” Holden said.