The weekend weather will get off to a clear start in Whanganui before showers arrive on Sunday.

Metservice meteorologist Lewis Ferris said settled conditions could be expected on Friday.

“If people can skive off work on Friday that would be the better day,” Ferris said.

“Clouds will be clearing and becoming fine in the morning, with easterlies developing, but overall looking like a sunny day at 22C.”

On Saturday there will be some cloud around and the risk of a shower turning up.

“That’s something people will need to be wary of on the day.”

It’ll be a warm day with a high of 23C and some northerly winds developing in the afternoon.

On Sunday the weather will deteriorate with the risk of showers increasing throughout the day, and the winds picking up.

But the temperature will remain high at 23C.

The wind could be “quite blustery” on Sunday during the second half of the day.

“It probably won’t feel as nice as Saturday, so for people planning outdoor activities I would lean towards doing it on Saturday rather than Sunday where the risk of rain is higher.”

The rain is generally coming in from the north or northwest and the hills offer some shadowing for Whanganui.

Lingering rain is forecast for Monday with the winds turning southerly, and more rain on Tuesday.

“Expect rain to be hanging around on the Monday and Tuesday, there’s just a risk of further rain but not nearly as widespread.”

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.