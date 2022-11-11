The worst of the weekend's rain was expected yesterday, MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said. Photo / Bevan Conley

The worst of the weekend's rain was expected yesterday, MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said. Photo / Bevan Conley

Temperatures are expected to soar to as high as 25C today with on-and-off showers for the weekend in Whanganui.

"Saturday we're looking at cloudy periods and isolated showers," MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said.

The 25C expected was 7C above average.

"So Saturday is the pick of the weekend I'd say."

Owen said the isolated showers would become more widespread tomorrow.

"But it looks like it'll get nicer in the afternoon."

She said there was a chance of thunderstorms in the wider Whanganui region this evening, but less likely for Whanganui city.

"Overnight lows are looking pretty average for this time of year, sitting between 12C-14C across the weekend," Owen said.

"We're expecting the winds to ease Friday evening and stay moderate for the rest of the weekend."