Dry weather is expected for the start of the week. Photo / Bevan Conley

It will be a week of two halves on Whanganui’s weather front.

MetService meteorologist April Clark said a ridge of high pressure over the upper North Island would bring stable weather to the city for a couple of days.

“There will be a bit of cloud around on and off for Monday and Tuesday,” she said.

“You might get a few showers on Tuesday but there will be fine spells as well. There’s a late evening southerly change.”

Isolated showers on Wednesday morning will clear, with cloud and easterly winds to follow.

“Temperatures are looking pretty average for December,” Clark said.

“You can expect a high 21C on Monday and Tuesday, with 22C on Wednesday.”

Overnight temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be 13C and 14C.

Clark said the ridge of high pressure would break down on Wednesday, with a low-pressure system coming in from the Tasman Sea.

“Rain will be developing into Thursday and the weather is looking like it will be more unsettled.”

A high of 24C is expected on Thursday.



