Mild temperatures in Whanganui will mean there's a continuing summery feel to the weather. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui residents are being treated to weather “feeling quite summery”, with warm temperatures and mild days ahead this week.

MetService meterologist Dan Corrigan said the temperature would drop to about 6.9C overnight on Sunday, giving people a taste of winter.

Clear skies over Whanganui had brought cooler nights and warmer days.

“On clear nights, the land’s able to cool down more because you don’t get clouds acting as a blanket.”

But Corrigan said those cool temperatures in the evenings were looking to nudge back up.

Overnight temperatures would be about 13 to 14C with low cloud cover returning to Whanganui.

Daytime temperatures would be in the low-mid 20C all week, with highs of 22-24C.

“It’s looking very consistent.”

There was a ridge of high pressure moving across the North Island which would bring settled mid-March temperatures.

“It’s still feeling quite summery even though the days are getting a bit shorter now.”

Corrigan said showers would come through in the late afternoon on Wednesday but they should be fleeting.

“It’ll be pretty brief, there won’t be too much rain.”

A system moving across from the Tasman Sea and hitting Whanganui would cause a bigger day of decent rain on late Friday.

“There’s a bit of uncertainty as to when exactly that rain will arrive.”

Once the rain had passed, the weather should clear “pretty quickly” and there was a low likelihood of steady rain.

“It’s going to be a normal mid-March period of settled weather.”

There may be some westerly winds during the daytime off the Tasman Sea: “We’re not expecting any strong winds.”

It would be a mild week with cloud coming in and out, and plenty of periods of sunshine.

