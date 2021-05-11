Whanganui weather: What to expect this week

Whanganui's weekend will be mainly dry. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

About 12mm of rain fell in Whanganui overnight on Tuesday but the Metservice says fine weather is expected to return for much of the week.

"There's a lot going on over the next few days," Metservice meteorologist Rob Kerr said.

"We've got a cold front that's moving through Wednesday and it's not really going to hang around.

"Things will be drying out on Wednesday evening pretty quickly.

"There is a ridge of high pressure that's going to sit to the south, but it might still be quite breezy, with southeasterlies."

Fine weather was expected for Thursday and into Friday, Kerr said.

"However, we've got a warm wedge sweeping over the country from the north west that will bring a period of rain from late Friday to early Saturday.

"Then it turns westerly on Saturday morning and there will be westerly winds for the rest of the weekend."

Kerr said the weekend would be mainly dry, but there was the chance of one or two isolated showers on Sunday morning.

"Apart from that, it should be a pretty good weekend."

Temperatures for the rest of the week would fluctuate between 16 and 20C during the day, Kerr said.

"For the time of year, those temperatures are about average.

"You might think that you're getting into winter but April and May can still have lot of warm days."