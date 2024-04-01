Whanganui Weather: What to expect this week

Rain isn't expected until later in the week in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

After a changeable and cool Easter weekend, Whanganui can expect warm weather for the first few days of April.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said temperatures were expected to be in the low 20s all week.

“The weather patterns we’re seeing at the moment might hang around for longer or depart sooner than expected, so it’s worth checking daily to see if the forecast has changed,” he said.

A high of 21C is forecast for Tuesday and the day is expected to be fine with some evening clouds and light winds.

That will be followed by an overnight low of 9C.

Another fine day is expected on Wednesday, with westerly winds turning northerly in the evening. A high of 23C is forecast followed by an overnight low of 13C.

Some rain is expected to arrive on Thursday evening after a day of light, northwesterly winds and a high of 23C.

The temperature could get down to 14C overnight on Thursday.

“How long the rain lasts depends on how long the pressure system lingers,” Corrigan said.

“The clouds might have moved on by Friday morning or they could stick around for the day.”

The current Friday forecast is for occasional rain, clearing to fine, and southeasterly winds developing later in the day.

A high of 22C is expected, followed by an overnight low of 11C.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be fine with light southeasterly winds, with a high of 22C on Saturday and 21C on Sunday.

Overnight lows of 11C and 9C are forecast for Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Clocks will need to go back one hour on Saturday night ahead of daylight ending on Sunday.

Outlook for April

According to the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research’s seasonal climate outlook for April, there will be more westerly winds than normal in Whanganui and they are expected to be strong at times.

Conditions are expected to be drier than normal for the first half of the month before the chances of rainfall increase.

Temperatures for April will be near average while soil moisture levels and river flows will be slightly below normal for the time of year.

