Colder temperatures and potential showers loom for Easter weekend in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Colder temperatures and potential showers loom for Easter weekend in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Easter weekend in Whanganui will bring a cooler mix of weather, with a chance of rain disrupting egg hunts and Easter festivities.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said temperatures for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday would be about 20-22C, dropping to 13C at night.

“They’re fairly standard.”

There was a mixed bag of weather ahead for the whole week, but overall Easter was expected to be a lot cooler, O’Connor said.

As the weekend approaches, temperatures will shift with a southerly change in the weather which could bring cooler air to the River City.

The coldest days of the week would be throughout Easter weekend.

“Those temperatures are going to drop, and it’s not going to be the warmest Easter weekend.”

It would be about 18-19C during the day but overnight temperatures would drop to 8C.

“It will be noticeably chillier - but not outrageous.”

It would be a showery week with mainly westerly winds, O’Connor said.

People could anticipate a week of changeable weather that may switch between dry and wet conditions fairly quickly.

Potential showers were expected to begin on early Friday.

“It’s not going to be the sunniest week, it’s more likely to be a few clouds and showers - just on and off.”

The lower North Island would experience some stronger northwesterly winds.

There was uncertainty about how much rain there would be late on Friday and Saturday, she said.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.