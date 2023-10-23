Whanganui weather: What to expect this week

Rain is on the way for Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Clouds and showers are expected as Whanganui residents return to work after the long weekend.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said the fine weather experienced on Labour Day would not last into Tuesday, with conditions set to take a gloomier turn.

“We’re going to be getting increasing cloud and then some rain towards [Tuesday] evening,” Bakker said.

He said showers would continue throughout Wednesday morning but would clear in the afternoon.

Rain would then return intermittently on Thursday.

He said the cloudy and showery conditions would also result in an increase in temperatures.

A daytime high of 19C on Labour Day was expected to be bettered by a high of 21C on Tuesday and 20C on Wednesday.

Thursday would be even warmer, at 23C.

Bakker said overnight lows were expected to be 13C on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

