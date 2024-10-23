Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui weather: What to expect this long weekend

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
Quick Read
Wet and humid conditions are expected in Whanganui this long weekend. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Wet and humid conditions are expected in Whanganui this long weekend. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui is set for a hot, humid, and rainy Labour weekend.

A weather system moving up the country will reach the North Island on Friday, with a north-westerly wind bringing a lot of humid air and moisture from the subtropics, MetService meteorologist Clare O’Conner said.

“It’s not looking to be a nice, beautiful weekend for getting out and about, get your last bit of spring cleaning done indoors,” O’Conner said.

Whanganui has a slight chance of showers on Friday evening, leading into a wet Saturday as a rain band moves across the North Island.

Whanganui should be more sheltered from the rain than other areas of the country.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The subtropical weather will also bring warm temperatures with humid highs of 23C and lows of 15C on Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday the wind turns westerly, with the subtropical weather bringing ”the expected temperatures for this time of year”, O’Conner said.

These will be a high of 19C on Sunday, dropping to a high of 17C on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The weather is expected to be consistent through the country.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.

Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle