Whanganui weather: What to expect this long weekend

Wet and humid conditions are expected in Whanganui this long weekend. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui is set for a hot, humid, and rainy Labour weekend.

A weather system moving up the country will reach the North Island on Friday, with a north-westerly wind bringing a lot of humid air and moisture from the subtropics, MetService meteorologist Clare O’Conner said.

“It’s not looking to be a nice, beautiful weekend for getting out and about, get your last bit of spring cleaning done indoors,” O’Conner said.

Whanganui has a slight chance of showers on Friday evening, leading into a wet Saturday as a rain band moves across the North Island.

Whanganui should be more sheltered from the rain than other areas of the country.