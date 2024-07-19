There will be showers in Whanganui this weekend but the district will escape the heavy rain forecast for parts of the North Island. Photo / NZME

Whanganui will get a dose of wet weather on both days of this weekend, but there will be a good chance of gaps of sunshine for the last weekend of the school holidays.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the second half of Saturday through to Sunday afternoon would bring the best weather of the weekend.

“There’s still a good chance to get out and about - I know it’s the school holidays so parents might be grabbing for that opportunity to get the kids out,” he said.

Ferris said a high of 20C was forecast for Friday, which was above average for this time of year. The average daily high temperature for July is close to 13C.

“To go up to the 20C mark is quite a departure,” Lewis said.