A cold weekend gives way to a warmer and wetter week. Photo / NZME

A cold weekend gives way to a warmer and wetter week. Photo / NZME

After a nationwide cold snap over the weekend, Whanganui’s temperatures are expected to return to the winter average this week.

On Monday night, temperatures in Whanganui city dropped to 2.8C, the lowest forecast this month and potentially for the whole year, MetService meteorologist Michael Pawley said.

“That’s about 4C colder than average for this time of year,” he said.

Pawley said it may have felt colder than the reported low because of the difference between ground temperature and air temperature.

MetService records temperature from 10m off the ground and, because the ground temperature tends to be cooler, there can be up to a -4C difference in the reported temperature and how cold it feels on the ground.